    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors preform maintenance on ship systems

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jaleel Dotson, from Greenville, Mississippi, replaces a door hinge aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    CVN 76
    Replacement
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    Valve

