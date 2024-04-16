YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jaleel Dotson, form Greenville, Mississippi, replaces a door hinge aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 03:34
|Photo ID:
|8349444
|VIRIN:
|240411-N-EC000-1037
|Resolution:
|4566x3044
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors preform maintenance on ship systems [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
