Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Derron Strickland, from Fort Worth, Texas, drains water from a valve prior to replacing a magazine sprinkler valve in the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 03:34
|Photo ID:
|8349445
|VIRIN:
|240411-N-EC000-1014
|Resolution:
|3200x4480
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors preform maintenance on ship systems [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT