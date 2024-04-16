USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors preform maintenance on ship systems

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Derron Strickland, from Fort Worth, Texas, drains water from a valve prior to replacing a magazine sprinkler valve in the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

