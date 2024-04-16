Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

    405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Budget and program analysts from Germany, Italy and Belgium sit next to each other at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade Budget Working Group held at the Ramstein Officer’s Club April 16-18 on Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 02:07
    Photo ID: 8349421
    VIRIN: 240419-A-SM279-6797
    Resolution: 4021x2888
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
    This work, 405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ResourceManagement

