    405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base [Image 1 of 5]

    405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Suleymanu Muhammadou, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Resource Management (S-8) director, leads ‘Budget Jeopardy’ during the 405th AFSB’s Budget Working Group on Ramstein Air Base in Germany, April 17.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 02:07
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
    405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base

