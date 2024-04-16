Suleymanu Muhammadou, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Resource Management (S-8) director, leads ‘Budget Jeopardy’ during the 405th AFSB’s Budget Working Group on Ramstein Air Base in Germany, April 17.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 02:07
|Photo ID:
|8349419
|VIRIN:
|240419-A-SM279-9800
|Resolution:
|4018x2799
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT