Participants from across Europe as well as special guests from the U.S. pose for a group photo April 17 at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade Budget Working Group held at the Ramstein Officer’s Club April 16-18 on Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
This work, 405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB holds 3-day budget working group at Ramstein Air Base
