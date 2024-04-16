EFMB Training 2024

U.S. Army Spc. Taya Summers (left), assigned to the 106th Medical Detachment, Veterinary Service Support, and 2nd Lt. Kristen Guiney, assigned to the 65th Medical Brigade, conduct buddy carries during the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) training at Camp Casey, South Korea, on April 16, 2024. The Department of the Army approved the Expert Field Medical Badge as a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel, on 18 June 1965. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)

