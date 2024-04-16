Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EFMB Training 2024 [Image 8 of 19]

    EFMB Training 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army and 3rd Cavalry Regiment, perform a team litter carry during the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) training at Camp Casey, South Korea, on April 16, 2024. The Department of the Army approved the Expert Field Medical Badge as a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel, on 18 June 1965. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 01:20
    Photo ID: 8349385
    VIRIN: 240417-A-LX531-1028
    Resolution: 5337x4324
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFMB Training 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Jorge Reyes Mariano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024
    EFMB Training 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT