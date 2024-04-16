EFMB Training 2024

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army and 3rd Cavalry Regiment, maneuver a litter over a barrier during the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) training at Camp Casey, South Korea, on April 16, 2024. The Department of the Army approved the Expert Field Medical Badge as a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel, on 18 June 1965. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)
