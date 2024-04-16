EFMB Training 2024

U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Cline, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, secures casualty on a ski basic rescue system during the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) training at Camp Casey, South Korea, on April 16, 2024. The Department of the Army approved the Expert Field Medical Badge as a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel, on 18 June 1965. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)



