Aircraft arrive for the Charleston Airshow

Two Warbird Thunder Flying Team SNJ-2 Texan aircraft fly over the flightline prior to the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 18, 2024. The airshow will feature a variety of aerial demonstrations and static displays, showcasing the diversity of aviation prowess and captivating audiences of all ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US