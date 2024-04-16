Aircraft arrive for the Charleston Airshow

A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider arrives for the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 18, 2024. The airshow demonstrates the Air Force's continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts and static displays, science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US by TSgt Alex Echols