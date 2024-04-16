Aircraft arrive for the Charleston Airshow

A Warbird Thunder Flying Team SNJ-2 Texan aircraft flies over the flightline prior to the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 18, 2024. The airshow will offer more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, C-17 Globemaster III, and F-35B Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

