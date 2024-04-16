TRADOC command sergeant major visits Fort Leonard Wood

Russell Kurfman, the U.S. Army Engineer School Horizontal Skills Annex chief, teaches U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris how to operate a hydraulic excavator simulator April 17 at Training Area 244 during Harris’ visit to Fort Leonard Wood this week.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 15:39
|Photo ID:
|8348456
|VIRIN:
|240417-A-FH875-1004
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|215.06 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
