    TRADOC command sergeant major visits Fort Leonard Wood [Image 4 of 4]

    TRADOC command sergeant major visits Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Russell Kurfman, the U.S. Army Engineer School Horizontal Skills Annex chief, teaches U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris how to operate a hydraulic excavator simulator April 17 at Training Area 244 during Harris’ visit to Fort Leonard Wood this week.

