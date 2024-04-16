Russell Kurfman, the U.S. Army Engineer School Horizontal Skills Annex chief, teaches U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris how to operate a hydraulic excavator simulator April 17 at Training Area 244 during Harris’ visit to Fort Leonard Wood this week.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 15:39 Photo ID: 8348456 VIRIN: 240417-A-FH875-1004 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 215.06 KB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRADOC command sergeant major visits Fort Leonard Wood [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.