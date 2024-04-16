TRADOC command sergeant major visits Fort Leonard Wood

John Miller, Urban Search and Rescue Training Department supervisor (right), speaks with U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris about some of the training capabilities at the Defense Civil Support Urban Search and Rescue training area April 17 during Harris’ visit to Fort Leonard Wood.

