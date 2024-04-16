Staff Sgt. Choi Petersen, a U.S. Army Engineer School Horizontal Skills Division instructor, speaks with U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris about the hydraulic excavator simulators April 17 at Training Area 244 during Harris’ visit to Fort Leonard Wood this week.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 15:39
|Photo ID:
|8348453
|VIRIN:
|240417-A-FH875-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|179.3 KB
|Location:
|65473, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC command sergeant major visits Fort Leonard Wood [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TRADOC command sergeant major visits Fort Leonard Wood
