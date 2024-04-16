TRADOC command sergeant major visits Fort Leonard Wood

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Russell Kurfman, the U.S. Army Engineer School Horizontal Skills Annex chief, teaches...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Russell Kurfman, the U.S. Army Engineer School Horizontal Skills Annex chief, teaches U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris how to operate a hydraulic excavator simulator April 17 at Training Area 244 during Harris’ visit to Fort Leonard Wood this week. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris got a hands-on tour of the specialized training service members experience at Fort Leonard Wood during an April 17 visit to the post.



Harris assumed the responsibilities as TRADOC command sergeant major on Sept. 29. He enlisted on March 20, 1996, as an Army Infantryman, and attended one station unit training at Fort Benning, Georgia (known as Fort Moore since 2023). Since then, he has served as a rifleman, machine gunner, automatic rifleman, Bradley gunner, team leader, squad leader, platoon sergeant, first sergeant and command sergeant major.



While on Fort Leonard Wood, Harris visited the U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School’s Lt. Joseph Terry CBRN First Responder Training Facility, the U.S. Army Military Police School’s Stem Village, the U.S. Army Engineer School’s Brown Hall and Training Area 244 and the Homeland Defense Civil Support Office Urban Search and Rescue training areas.



While at Training Area 244, Harris took the opportunity to get in the seat of a hydraulic excavator simulator used by Soldiers in the 12N Horizontal Construction Engineer military occupational specialty.