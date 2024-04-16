Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Sapper Competition set to commence April 19 [Image 5 of 5]

    Best Sapper Competition set to commence April 19

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Sapper Leader Course cadre member, Sgt. 1st Class Ethan Pratt, checks Best Sapper competitors’ accoutrements during gear inspections April 17 in the physical training pit outside the Sapper Leader Course Headquarters building.

