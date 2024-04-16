“Look sad; you are in jail.” Teens complete a task of taking a photo behind bars in the Military Police section of the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex April 12 during Fort Leonard Wood’s Night at the Museum overnight lock-in. The sleepover is part of the Month of the Military Child celebration.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8347755
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-FH875-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night at the Museum: Teens immerse in history at Army museum lock-in [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Night at the Museum: Teens immerse in history at Army museum lock-in
