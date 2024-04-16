Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night at the Museum: Teens immerse in history at Army museum lock-in

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    “Look sad; you are in jail.” Teens complete a task of taking a photo behind bars in the Military Police section of the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex April 12 during Fort Leonard Wood’s Night at the Museum overnight lock-in. The sleepover is part of the Month of the Military Child celebration.

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Month of the Military Child

