The winners of the 2023 Best Sapper Competition, Capts. Joseph Palazini and Matthew Cushing, from the 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, pick up their team number for this year’s competition during in-processing April 16 in Training Area 106.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 11:05 Photo ID: 8347756 VIRIN: 240416-A-FH875-1004 Resolution: 4902x4024 Size: 4.68 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Sapper Competition set to commence April 19 [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.