    Best Sapper Competition set to commence April 19 [Image 4 of 5]

    Best Sapper Competition set to commence April 19

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    The winners of the 2023 Best Sapper Competition, Capts. Joseph Palazini and Matthew Cushing, from the 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, pick up their team number for this year’s competition during in-processing April 16 in Training Area 106.

