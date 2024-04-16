Teens look for the answer to one of their clues, a truck that can swim, during Fort Leonard Wood’s Night at the Museum overnight lock-in April 12 at Fort Leonard Wood’s John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex. The sleepover is part of the Month of the Military Child celebration.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8347754
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-FH875-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night at the Museum: Teens immerse in history at Army museum lock-in [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Night at the Museum: Teens immerse in history at Army museum lock-in
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT