The team of high schoolers from Croatan High School in Newport celebrate after receiving winning this year’s Ultimate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UUAV) Competition held in Newport April 13. Fleet Readiness Center East’s STEM Outreach Team joined forces with Craven Community College and North Carolina State University to host the 2024 UUAV Competition at the Crystal Coast Radio Control Club, where teams of high school students entered their unmanned aerial vehicles in hopes of winning.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 07:46 Photo ID: 8347416 VIRIN: 240413-N-KN454-1005 Resolution: 4806x3244 Size: 12.29 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineering the future: FRCE engineers help high schoolers compete in this year’s UUAV competition [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Fehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.