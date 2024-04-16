Carson Lily, left, a student from West Carteret High School and Christopher Rivera, right, an aerospace engineer on Fleet Readiness Center East’s STEM Outreach Team, pose after being awarded plaque for “best in show” during this year’s Ultimate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Competition held in Newport April 13.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8347414
|VIRIN:
|240413-N-KN454-1004
|Resolution:
|3383x2666
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineering the future: FRCE engineers help high schoolers compete in this year’s UUAV competition [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Fehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineering the future: FRCE engineers help high schoolers compete in this year’s UUAV competition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT