Engineering the future: FRCE engineers help high schoolers compete in this year’s UUAV competition

Carson Lily, left, a student from West Carteret High School and Christopher Rivera, right, an aerospace engineer on Fleet Readiness Center East’s STEM Outreach Team, pose after being awarded plaque for “best in show” during this year’s Ultimate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Competition held in Newport April 13.

