    Engineering the future: FRCE engineers help high schoolers compete in this year’s UUAV competition [Image 3 of 4]

    Engineering the future: FRCE engineers help high schoolers compete in this year’s UUAV competition

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Samantha Fehr 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) engineer Elton Fairless, left, team lead for the Unmanned Aerial Systems Fleet Support Team, helps students from Havelock High School, during this year’s Ultimate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Competition held in Newport April 13. Teams of students from seven Eastern North Carolina high schools worked alongside FRCE engineers to create unmanned aerial vehicles for the competition.

