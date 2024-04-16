High school students across Eastern North Carolina gear up for this year’s Ultimate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UUAV) Competition April 13 in Newport. Teams of students representing seven high schools – Croatan, West Carteret, Gramercy Christian, Early College of Eastern Applied Science and Technology (EAST), Havelock, New Bern and Pamlico – participated in the competition with the help of Fleet Readiness Center East engineers.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8347413
|VIRIN:
|240413-N-KN454-1001
|Resolution:
|4972x2886
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineering the future: FRCE engineers help high schoolers compete in this year’s UUAV competition [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Fehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
