Engineering the future: FRCE engineers help high schoolers compete in this year’s UUAV competition

High school students across Eastern North Carolina gear up for this year’s Ultimate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UUAV) Competition April 13 in Newport. Teams of students representing seven high schools – Croatan, West Carteret, Gramercy Christian, Early College of Eastern Applied Science and Technology (EAST), Havelock, New Bern and Pamlico – participated in the competition with the help of Fleet Readiness Center East engineers.

