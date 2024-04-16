Special operations forces personnel land on a drop zone during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Approximately 300 U.S. and Republic of Korea special operations forces personnel participated in a static-line Airborne training operation as part of Korea Flying Training 24, a combined ROK and U.S. exercise running April 12-26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 06:15
|Photo ID:
|8347375
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-XJ860-2192
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S.-ROK SOF participate in routine Airborne training for KFT 24 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S.-ROK SOF participate in routine Airborne training for KFT 24
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT