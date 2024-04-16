Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-ROK SOF participate in routine Airborne training for KFT 24 [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S.-ROK SOF participate in routine Airborne training for KFT 24

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Special operations forces personnel land on a drop zone during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Approximately 300 U.S. and Republic of Korea special operations forces personnel participated in a static-line Airborne training operation as part of Korea Flying Training 24, a combined ROK and U.S. exercise running April 12-26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 06:15
