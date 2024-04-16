U.S.-ROK SOF participate in routine Airborne training for KFT 24

Special operations forces personnel land on a drop zone during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Approximately 300 U.S. and Republic of Korea special operations forces personnel participated in a static-line Airborne training operation as part of Korea Flying Training 24, a combined ROK and U.S. exercise running April 12-26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

