    U.S.-ROK SOF participate in routine Airborne training for KFT 24 [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S.-ROK SOF participate in routine Airborne training for KFT 24

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    A U.S. C-17 from Joint Base Lewis McChord deploys special operations forces during a static-line parachute jump over Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Approximately 300 U.S. and Republic of Korea special operations forces personnel participated in a static-line Airborne training operation as part of Korea Flying Training 24, a combined ROK and U.S. exercise running April 12-26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 06:15
    Photo ID: 8347374
    VIRIN: 240418-F-XJ860-1767
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    U.S. Special Operations Command Korea
    KFT24
    ROK Special Warfare Command

