U.S.-ROK SOF participate in routine Airborne training for KFT 24

A member assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Korea gathers his parachute on the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Approximately 300 U.S. and Republic of Korea special operations forces personnel participated in a static-line Airborne training operation as part of Korea Flying Training 24, a combined ROK and U.S. exercise running April 12-26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)

