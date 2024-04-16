1st Lt. Meghan Huntoon, a military police woman assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, talks to students from the International School of Poznan about leadership, during a community outreach program held at the school, April 16, 2024. Events like these represents a commitment to fostering collaboration and mutual understanding, ensuring a positive and supportive environment for military families and the broader community alike. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 04:51
|Photo ID:
|8347282
|VIRIN:
|240416-A-PO583-1653
|Resolution:
|2211x3095
|Size:
|610.41 KB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school [Image 7 of 7], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT