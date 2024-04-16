Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school [Image 6 of 7]

    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    1st Lt. Meghan Huntoon, a military police woman assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, talks to students from the International School of Poznan about leadership, during a community outreach program held at the school, April 16, 2024. Events like these represents a commitment to fostering collaboration and mutual understanding, ensuring a positive and supportive environment for military families and the broader community alike. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff)

    Poland
    Stronger Together
    VCorps
    317th MP Battalion
    USAG Poland
    International School of Poland

