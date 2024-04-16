Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school [Image 5 of 7]

    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Maj. James Porch, assigned to the 308th Civil Affairs Brigade, asks students
    questions during a focused question and answer session, during a community outreach program with
    the International School of Poznan, April 16, 2024. Events like these represents a commitment to
    fostering collaboration and mutual understanding, ensuring a positive and supportive environment for
    military families and the broader community alike. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 04:51
    Photo ID: 8347281
    VIRIN: 240416-A-PO583-1609
    Resolution: 4682x3344
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school [Image 7 of 7], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school
    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school
    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school
    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school
    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school
    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school
    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    Stronger Together
    VCorps
    317th MP Battalion
    USAG Poland
    International School of Poland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT