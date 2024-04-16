US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school

Photo By Bethany Huff | Students from the International School of Poznan participate in a team- building...... read more read more Photo By Bethany Huff | Students from the International School of Poznan participate in a team- building exercise while Soldiers of the 317th Military Police Battalion, during a community outreach event between U.S. Army Garrison Poland and the International School of Poznan, April 16, 2024. Events like these represents a commitment to fostering collaboration and mutual understanding, ensuring a positive and supportive environment for military families and the broader community alike. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland – Chants of “GO ARMY! GO ARMY! GO ARMY!” bounce off the walls of the International School of Poznan’s gymnasium as 317th Military Police Battalion Soldiers stationed at nearby Camp Kosciuszko play a game of basketball against students.



Beads of sweat drip off Capt. Winfred Ross’s, the battalion’s operations officer, as he catches his breath during the first of three matches against the students. He muses “these kids are no joke.”



The basketball game was one of four events the Soldiers organized for the students during their visit.



“We had the younger kids climb around on the Humvees, and just see different equipment we have,” said Maj. Thomas Gilligan, the battalion’s executive officer.



The Soldiers set up leadership challenges, team-building exercises, a static display of up-armored Humvees and a question-and-answer session with senior leadership. Offering students a chance to explore and learn about the U.S. Army’s presence in Poland, easing any concerns they may have about military operations in the area.



“We want the students to see us driving around outside, off post, as we do our different missions, and not be scared or worried,” said the Nashville native.



Students were encouraged to interact with Soldiers at every event, fostering a welcoming atmosphere for questions and conversations. A question-and-answer session offered a more structured dialog with senior leadership, providing students a deeper understanding of the military's presence in Poland.



The students asked questions about the Army’s physical training requirements, first aid training requirements, and how the military has influenced the leaders’ lives.



“I think the Army has made me more resilient than I ever was before,” said 1st Lt. Meghan Huntoon, a military police officer assigned to the 317th MP Bn. “The Army is really good about giving you a lot of opportunities, really challenging things that you maybe didn't think you could do before. Then you overcome those challenges and you're thinking wow, I didn't think I could do that.”



As the day wrapped up an impromptu strength competition formed between students and Soldiers. Who could hang on a pull-up bar the best, the winner – the students. Amidst the excitement, students gathered around the exhausted teams, snapping pictures, and collecting autographs, their cheers lingering in the air.



Gilligan expressed his hopes for the event's impact on the Soldiers. "For me, it's about instilling the notion that we are building on the legacy of past generations. Just as we did in Germany, we're now shaping the future of Poland in Eastern Europe. Witnessing the collective impact, we can have as a team, both within the U.S. Army and NATO."



The 317th MP Bn. provides the security for U.S. Army Garrison Poland, the newest garrison in the U.S. Army, and is committed to delivering essential services and support for 10,000 American Soldiers stationed at 11 forward operating sites throughout Poland.