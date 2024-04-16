US Soldiers a slam dunk with local Poznan school

Staff Sgt. Clffone Dawkins, a military policeman assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, demonstrates the capabilities of the up-armored Humvee to the students from the International School of Poznan, during a community outreach program held at the school, April 16, 2024. Events like these represent a commitment to fostering collaboration and mutual understanding, ensuring a positive and supportive environment for military families and the broader community alike. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff)

