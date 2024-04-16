A DJ plays music during Purple Up! Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 17, 2024. During this event, children were greeted by school staff, security forces and community members in recognition of military children for their service commitment and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 10:22
|Photo ID:
|8345125
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-EX065-1117
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child: Purple Up! team Ramstein! [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT