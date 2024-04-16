Month of the Military Child: Purple Up! team Ramstein!

A DJ plays music during Purple Up! Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 17, 2024. During this event, children were greeted by school staff, security forces and community members in recognition of military children for their service commitment and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

Date Taken: 04.17.2024
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE