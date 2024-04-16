Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child: Purple Up! team Ramstein! [Image 2 of 5]

    Month of the Military Child: Purple Up! team Ramstein!

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A DJ plays music during Purple Up! Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 17, 2024. During this event, children were greeted by school staff, security forces and community members in recognition of military children for their service commitment and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8345125
    VIRIN: 240417-F-EX065-1117
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    DoDEA
    Month of the Military Child
    Purple up
    86th Security Force Squadron

