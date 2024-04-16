Month of the Military Child: Purple Up! team Ramstein!

A member assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron wears purple during the Purple Up! Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 17, 2024. During the month of April, Department of Defense personnel and families celebrate and honor military children for their service commitment and sacrifice as unsung heroes by wearing the color purple. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

