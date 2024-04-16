A father takes a picture of their child during the Purple Up! Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 17, 2024. Purple Up! Day is an annual Department of Defense Education Activity designed to highlight the importance of providing children with quality services and support—helping them succeed in the mobile military lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

This work, Month of the Military Child: Purple Up! team Ramstein! [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.