Members from the community line-up to greet children during Purple Up! Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 17, 2024. This event was hosted by Ramstein AB Elementary School and the 86th Security Forces Squadron in celebration of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 10:22
|Photo ID:
|8345128
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-EX065-1132
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child: Purple Up! team Ramstein! [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT