    USMC Bronco Supports 82nd ERQS [Image 4 of 7]

    USMC Bronco Supports 82nd ERQS

    DJIBOUTI

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. George Dean, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, or VMM-261 (REIN), loadmaster, prepares a KC-130J Hercules to receive cargo in Somalia, April 15, 2024. VMM-261 (REIN), nicknamed “Bronco” for their mascot and call sign, is currently deployed with their MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft and KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft to provide aerial and combat support to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 06:21
    Photo ID: 8344898
    VIRIN: 240415-F-TK834-3788
    Resolution: 5243x3745
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USMC Bronco Supports 82nd ERQS [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    USAF
    Cargo
    HALO Jumps
    449 AEG

