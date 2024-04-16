Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC Bronco Supports 82nd ERQS [Image 1 of 7]

    USMC Bronco Supports 82nd ERQS

    DJIBOUTI

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare to conduct High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) training jumps from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules over East Africa April 15, 2024. As part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 82nd ERQS serves as the task force responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
