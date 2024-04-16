USMC Bronco Supports 82nd ERQS

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) training jumps from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules over East Africa April 15, 2024. As part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 82nd ERQS serves as the task force responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

