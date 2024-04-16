USMC Bronco Supports 82nd ERQS

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. James Townsend, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, or VMM-261 (REIN), loadmaster, waits on a KC-130J Hercules to receive cargo in Mogadishu, Somalia, April 15, 2024. VMM-261 (REIN), nicknamed “Bronco” for their mascot and call sign, is currently deployed with their MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft and KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft to provide aerial and combat support to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

