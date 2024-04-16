A rider stands next to his motorcycle outside Sembach Kaserne in Kaisersalutern. Germany, April 11, after conducting a pre-ride safety inspection of his motorcycle using the T-CLOCS method. T-CLOCS stands for tires and wheels, controls, lights and electrics, oil and other fluids, chassis, and stands.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 02:42
|Photo ID:
|8344719
|VIRIN:
|240417-A-SM279-3967
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills
