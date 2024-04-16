A rider stands next to his motorcycle outside Sembach Kaserne in Kaisersalutern. Germany, April 11, after conducting a pre-ride safety inspection of his motorcycle using the T-CLOCS method. T-CLOCS stands for tires and wheels, controls, lights and electrics, oil and other fluids, chassis, and stands.

Date Taken: 04.17.2024
Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter