Richard Cruikshank, the chief of safety at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, conducts a safety briefing at a classroom on Sembach Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. His briefing was the first portion of the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Drive Safe Campaign motorcycle safety ride, April 11.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:42 Photo ID: 8344722 VIRIN: 240417-A-SM279-9883 Resolution: 3717x2454 Size: 1.42 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.