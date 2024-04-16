The entire group of motorcycle riders who participated in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Drive Safe Campaign motorcycle safety ride April 11 pose for a photo along the Mosel River. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 02:42
|Photo ID:
|8344724
|VIRIN:
|240417-A-SM279-3595
|Resolution:
|3730x2604
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT