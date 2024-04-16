The entire group of motorcycle riders who participated in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Drive Safe Campaign motorcycle safety ride April 11 pose for a photo along the Mosel River. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:42 Photo ID: 8344724 VIRIN: 240417-A-SM279-3595 Resolution: 3730x2604 Size: 2.24 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.