    Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills [Image 6 of 6]

    Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The entire group of motorcycle riders who participated in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Drive Safe Campaign motorcycle safety ride April 11 pose for a photo along the Mosel River. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:42
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle riders in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community refresh their safety skills [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    MotorcycleSafety
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    ArmySafety
    SupportTheWarrior

