Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child

Military families place decorations they created during an arts and crafts event in honor of Month of the Military Child at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing celebrates MotMC to reinforce the importance of providing military children with support and encouragement within their respective communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

