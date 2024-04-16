Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5]

    Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Military families place decorations they created during an arts and crafts event in honor of Month of the Military Child at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing celebrates MotMC to reinforce the importance of providing military children with support and encouragement within their respective communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8344717
    VIRIN: 240416-F-OS908-1175
    Resolution: 4263x2839
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    library
    resilience
    Month of the Military Child
    51st FW
    MotMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT