Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child

Military families sing songs together at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing celebrates Month of the Military Child to honor and recognize the unique experiences of children in military families. The 51st FW hosted several family-oriented events throughout the month of April to help build connections among military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

Date Taken: 04.16.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR