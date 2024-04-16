Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child

Military families assigned to Osan Air Base participate in arts and crafts in recognition of Month of the Military Child at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2024. MotMC highlights the importance of providing support and resources to assist children of military members during difficult changes such as military moves and deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

