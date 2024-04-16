Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 5]

    Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Military families assigned to Osan Air Base participate in arts and crafts in recognition of Month of the Military Child at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2024. MotMC highlights the importance of providing support and resources to assist children of military members during difficult changes such as military moves and deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:43
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    This work, Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    library
    resilience
    Month of the Military Child
    51st FW
    MotMC

