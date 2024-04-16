Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child

A military child participates in arts and crafts in honor of Month of the Military Child at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing celebrates MotMC to acknowledge and appreciate the resilience, sacrifices, and perseverance of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|04.16.2024
|04.17.2024 02:42
|8344715
|240416-F-OS908-1127
|3496x2329
|3.42 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|1
|0
