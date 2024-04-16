A military child participates in arts and crafts in honor of Month of the Military Child at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing celebrates MotMC to acknowledge and appreciate the resilience, sacrifices, and perseverance of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:42 Photo ID: 8344715 VIRIN: 240416-F-OS908-1127 Resolution: 3496x2329 Size: 3.42 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Air Base Library celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.