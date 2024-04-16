A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 477th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, takes off at Saipan International Airport after a community engagement for Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 13, 2024. Agile Reaper 24-1 is an Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) certifying event for the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, which includes personnel from the active-duty 3rd Wing and 673rd Air Base Wing from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as well as the Air Force Total Force, including reservists from the 477th Fighter Group, also from JBER, and national guardsmen from the 176th and 168th wings from JBER and Eielson Air Force Base, respectively. With Total Force Integration of active duty Regular Air Force, Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force reserve members, we are able to multiply our force generation capabilities in garrison and downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Alexandra Buckley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 20:24 Photo ID: 8344256 VIRIN: 240413-F-OI003-5506 Resolution: 4805x3197 Size: 5.48 MB Location: SAIPAN, MP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Reaper 24-1 participants host Saipan Community Day [Image 37 of 37], by Capt. Alexandra Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.