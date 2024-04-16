Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Reaper 24-1 participants host Saipan Community Day [Image 37 of 37]

    Agile Reaper 24-1 participants host Saipan Community Day

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexandra Buckley 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mitchell Flammang tactical airlift maintenance specialist, 477th Fighter Group, salutes Capt. Nathan Shivel, 90th Fighter Squadron F-22 pilot, before takeoff following a community day for Agile Reaper 24-1, hosted by the 15th Air Expeditionary Wing, at Saipan International Airport, April 13, 2024. Agile Reaper 24-1 is an Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) certifying event for the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, which includes personnel from the active-duty 3rd Wing and 673rd Air Base Wing from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as well as the Air Force Total Force, including reservists from the 477th Fighter Group, also from JBER, and national guardsmen from the 176th and 168th wings from JBER and Eielson Air Force Base, respectively. With Total Force Integration of active duty Regular Air Force, Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force reserve members, we are able to multiply our force generation capabilities in garrison and downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Alexandra Buckley)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 20:24
    Photo ID: 8344262
    VIRIN: 240413-F-OI003-1536
    Resolution: 5938x3951
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    F-22 Raptor
    TFI
    3rd AEW
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1

