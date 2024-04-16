Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Reaper 24-1 participants host Saipan Community Day

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexandra Buckley 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Sutherland, F-22 Integrated Avionics specialist, 90th Fighter Generation Squadron, moves aircraft chocks as an F-22 Raptor taxis for refueling at Saipan International Airport, April 13, 2024. Our local partners in the Pacific possess cultural, positional, and capability advantages vital to our collective Indo-Pacific objectives, filling critical needs for Pacific Air Forces. The 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, which for AR 24-1 is made of units including the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, and 477th Fighter Group from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, looks forward every year to increasing engagement and partnerships with locations such as Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Alexandra Buckley)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 20:24
    Photo ID: 8344253
    VIRIN: 240413-F-OI003-4743
    Resolution: 5542x3687
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Reaper 24-1 participants host Saipan Community Day [Image 37 of 37], by Capt. Alexandra Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22 Raptor
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1
    90 FGS

